New head coach, same state-minded goals for Pewitt in 2020

OMAHA, Texas (KETK) – When Richard Strickland was hired as Paul Pewitt’s new head football coach and athletic director this year, he had to learn the basics, of how to properly say their proud mascot’s name.

“In the interview, I called it a ‘BrAHma’, and every single school board member corrected me, it is a ‘Bray-ma’ with a long A, and if they are going to pay my bills it’s a ‘Bray-ma’ with a long A.”

However you want to say it, the Brahmas bring back a herd of talent from last season, headlined by a strong offensive line, trained to mow people down in the running game.

“Having people who know what they’re doing, and linemen, just the size that we have, the ones who know what they’re doing, just going and getting after it, it’s just awesome,” said offensive guard Rhys Kelley.

“It’s amazing man, having people like Rhys, and everybody else, big people that can get pancakes and everything, it’s great,” said senior running back Kadrien Johnson.

And while the set their path toward another spot in the state title game, they also understand, their names will be circled on everyone else’s calendars this season. Pewitt fell to Gunter 43-22 the 3A Division 2 state final in 2019, finishing the year 14-2.

The Brahmas have six starters back on each side of the ball from that squad, which marked Pewitt’s first state championship game appearance since 2005.

“Yeah there are very high expectations, we got a big X on our back this year, people are going to be coming after us,” said Kelly.

“We’re ready for all the challenges, take it week by week, and prepare ourselves,” said Johnson.

“I intend to carry on what we’ve done here, and raise the bar even higher than what it’s been,” said Strickland. “I’m definitely up for the challenge.”

Strickland spent the last two years in Nashville, Arkansas, as the defensive coordinator. Prior to that he was Overton’s head coach in 2016 and 2017.

He’s also served as an assistant on state championship teams at Carthage, and Henderson.

They’ll have a challenge right out of the gate when they open up the season against Winnsboro on Friday August 28th at Sam Parker Field in Mount Pleasant.

Pewitt will play all of its regular season home games in Mount Pleasant.

Watch the video to see the story.

Paul Pewitt 2020 varsity football schedule

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Thurs Aug 20 Commerce(Scrimmage) PEWITT 6:00 p.m.

Fri Aug 28 Winnsboro Mt. Pleasant 7:30 p.m.

Fri Sept 4 Atlanta Mt. Pleasant 7:30 p.m.

Fri Sept 11 Mt. Vernon @ Mt. Vernon 7:30 p.m.

Fri Sept 18 Celina @ Celina 7:30 p.m.

Fri Sept 25 OPEN

Friday Oct 2 *Hooks Mt. Pleasant 7:30 p.m.

Friday Oct 9 Chisum @ Chisum 7:30 p.m.

Friday Oct 16 **Dekalb Mt. Pleasant 7:30 p.m.

Friday Oct 23 Daingerfield @ Daingerfield 7:30 p.m.

Friday Oct 30 ***Prairiland Mt. Pleasant 7:30 p.m.

Friday Nov 6 Redwater @ Redwater 7:30 p.m.

*Homecoming ** Pink Out *** Senior Night BOLD– District Games