New Diana looks to build on impressive win over Harmony

DIANA, Texas (KETK) — While the rest of the school had the day off, the New Diana Eagles were hard at work on the turf, celebrating their 44-14 victory over Harmony, by getting ready for White Oak.

“Always have something to get better, but it’s always super exciting to beat a high ranked team like that,” said fullback and linebacker Carson Willeford.

“It was truly a great victory, not only for our kids, our community as well so our message after that is we can’t be satisfied with that win,” said head coach Travis Chrisman. “It’s only one week, you’ve got nine more guaranteed to go and we’re just going to keep plugging away.”

Chrisman became the head coach last season, and the Eagles finished the year at 3-7.

“Graduation gutted us and so we took our lumps last year but then we grew and grew and kept plugging away,” said Chrisman. “With the waives of talent that go through small-town football, it’s encouraging where we’re at right now.”

“We work good as a team, we have a lot of athletes this year, a lot of people that have grown,” said running back Zane Freeman. “Our line has gotten a lot of size and I think the culture is beginning to change.”

New Diana has seen high-level success in recent history.

In 2017 the Eagles made their deepest playoff run ever, reaching the Class 3A Division 2 state quarterfinals. Two seasons later, they are laying the early groundwork to have another special year.

“This year, attitudes are much better, and I think that any team we play, we’ll always put up a fight against them,” said Willeford.

The Eagles and the Roughnecks will square off in White Oak, at 7:30 on Friday night.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ story.