New Diana hires Clark Harrell as new head football coach

DIANA, Texas (KETK) – The New Diana Eagles are a pretty excited bunch up Highway 259 north of Longview as they have found themselves a new head football coach with great lineage.

Clark Harrell, who was the offensive coordinator under his older brother Zac at Athens this past season, becomes New Diana’s third head coach since 2016.

Harrell is the son of former Ennis coaching great Sam Harrell, and also brother of former Texas Tech quarterback, now USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

The younger Harrell now steps into a program that has enjoyed some success in the last three years including two playoff appearances and a trip to the state quarterfinals in 2017.

“It really is a place that I just get a sense that it’s gonna be special. And I feel that I’m coming in at the right time with the right administration and things are just lining up that I feel like it’s going to be a really special place for years to come. So I’m glad I’m getting to be a part of it. My goal for New Diana is to be a place that every year people think New Diana, and think great football program and great athletic program,” said Harrell.

The 32-year old Harrell adds that becoming a head coach for the first time is a dream come true for him.

He also credits new Tyler Lee head coach Joe Willis as a mentor from his one year with him at Colleyville Heritage.

Harrell replaces Travis Chrisman who left New Diana in March after two seasons to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Boerne Champion.

Harrell, who was a college quarterback for a year at Tulsa before transferring to Abilene Christian, has been an assistant coach at Sweetwater, Graham, Colleyville Heritage, Sealy, and Athens.

