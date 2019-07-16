New coach and new mentality for Texas Tech

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) — Matt Wells displays a different kind of work ethic and he led Utah State to a pair of ten-win seasons.

He now hopes to guide the Red Raiders to their first winning campaign since 2015, and his top defensive lineman, East Texan Broderick Washington, has taken notice how he’s determined to out work his competition.

“That’s a big thing to me because every day that I’m at workouts and stuff, I’m trying to work out somebody from another school,” said Washington. “That’s how I approach the day really. He does the same thing with coaches.”

“I respect our players, the work that they’ve put in, and I can see a hunger and a passion, especially for these seniors,” said Wells. “I think I owe that, as a first year head coach to win and win right now.”

Wells sees a strong player, and a strong leader in Washington, whose been a full time starter the last two seasons, and was honorable mention All-Big 12 a year ago.

But the former Longview Lobo is very adamant about not being satisfied.

“The past couple of seasons for me have been just okay, and it’s not good enough for me,” said Washington. “But I’m constantly working to get better.”

“Washington is certainly part of that, he’s had success in this league. He works. He grinds. He works his tail off. He has been 100 percent bought in to our staff, to Paul Randolph, our d-line coach since, the day we got in December, and I respect Broderick for his work ethic and his talent level as well,” said Wells.

Believing that Texas Tech can compete with anyone in the Big 12, Washington exudes a confidence that is not only contagious, but he feels it’s extremely valuable to have.

“Like a ball could be in the air and you, if you’re timid, you might not jump, you might miss your pick, and that pick might be the play that seals the game up for us,” said Washington.

Texas Tech opens the year at home against Montana State on August 31st.