Neese carries Indiana St. over Missouri-St. Louis 62-55

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Cooper Neese scored 19 points with four 3-pointers as Indiana State used a late run to beat Division II Missouri-St. Louis 62-55 on Saturday.

Christopher Agbo’s free throw tied it at 43 with 9:01 to play and the Sycamores scored 10 unanswered points to pull ahead for good.

Tyreke Key had 16 points for Indiana State (3-4).

Jordan Barnes, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Sycamores, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Yaakema Rose Jr. had 15 points for the Tritons. Jalen Wilkins-McCoy added 11 points and five steals.

Indiana State takes on North Dakota State at home on Tuesday.

