NDSU wraps up ninth straight conference title with 49-14 win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Trey Lance threw for two touchdowns, Ty Brooks ran for two and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State rolled up 700 yards offense in beating South Dakota 49-14 to clinch the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship on Saturday.

This is the ninth straight title for the two-time defending national champions (11-0, 7-0) and their 32nd consecutive victory, the nation’s longest active Division I win streak. The Bison can tie their FCS-record 33-game streak from 2012-14 next Saturday at Southern Illinois

Ty Brooks and Adam Cofield ran for first-quarter touchdowns and Lance threw second-quarter scoring passes of 32 yards to Ben Ellefson and 43 to Christian Watson as the Bison took a 28-7 halftime lead. The lead reached 49-7 before Coyotes (4-7, 3-4) scored their other touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the game.

Lance was a tidy 12-of-15 passing for 249 yards. Brooks rushed for 104 yards on 10 carries and Watson caught three passes for 94 yards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories