Georgia Tech says no tailgating for game vs Louisville

ATLANTA (AP)Georgia Tech says a ban on tailgating will remain in place for Friday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference football game against Louisville.

The school also prohibited tailgating for its Sept. 19 home opener against Central Florida. Officials have not decided whether the tradition will be reinstated at the other four home games, saying that will be determined on a game-by-game basis relying on the advice of health experts.

Chairs, tables, grills and coolers will not be permitted outside of an individual’s vehicle. No loitering or gatherings of any size will be permitted in any on-campus area outside of the Bobby Dodd Stadium footprint for the prime-time game matching a pair of 1-2 teams.

”This was not a decision that was made easily,” athletic director Todd Stansbury said. ”However, at this time, we still feel that the safest course of action is to invite fans to come straight from their vehicles to Bobby Dodd Stadium, where we can better safeguard the health and safety of our students, staff and visitors through the protocols that we have in place designed to mitigate the risk of the transmission of COVID-19.”

Georgia Tech is allowing roughly 20 percent capacity at 55,000-seat Bobby Dodd Stadium.