Wright, Dominique lead Grambling to shutout victory, 40-0

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Charles Wright threw for two touchdowns, Kevin Dominique ran for 131 yards and a score and Grambling State defeated Mississippi Valley State 40-0 on Saturday for the Tigers’ sixth consecutive victory.

Wright threw first quarter touchdown passes to De’Vante Davis of 27 yards and Dequarius Thomas for 25 yards and the Tigers (6-4, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) never looked back.

Dominique ran 23 yards, Geremy Hickbottom 5 yards and Keilon Elder 34 for touchdowns while Miguel Mendez kicked two field goals.

Grambling outgained the Delta Devils (2-8, 1-5) in total yards 521-134 while the defense made six sacks and had two fumble recoveries, one by Joe McWilliams who also had an interception.

