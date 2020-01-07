Wofford jumping into SoCon quickly in 2020

(STATS) – By the end of September, Wofford will have a good idea where its stands as its seeks a fourth straight Southern Conference title.

The Terriers will play an 11-game 2020 schedule – announced Tuesday – including four straight conference opponents to open the season, led by a trip to Furman on Sept. 5.

Coach Josh Conklin’s squad will play three games out of conference, hosting South Carolina State (Oct. 3) and making visits to Gardner-Webb (Nov. 7) and South Carolina (Nov. 21).

The Terriers went 7-1 in the SoCon and 8-4 overall while making the FCS playoffs for a fourth consecutive season this past year.

2020 Wofford Schedule

Sept. 5, at Furman*

Sept. 12, The Citadel*

Sept. 19, Mercer*

Sept. 26, at Samford*

Oct. 3, South Carolina State

Oct. 10, at Chattanooga*

Oct. 17, VMI*

Oct. 31, at Western Carolina*

Nov. 7, at Gardner-Webb

Nov. 14, East Tennessee State*

Nov. 21, at South Carolina

* – Southern Conference games