Wofford jumping into SoCon quickly in 2020

(STATS) – By the end of September, Wofford will have a good idea where its stands as its seeks a fourth straight Southern Conference title.
The Terriers will play an 11-game 2020 schedule – announced Tuesday – including four straight conference opponents to open the season, led by a trip to Furman on Sept. 5.
Coach Josh Conklin’s squad will play three games out of conference, hosting South Carolina State (Oct. 3) and making visits to Gardner-Webb (Nov. 7) and South Carolina (Nov. 21).
The Terriers went 7-1 in the SoCon and 8-4 overall while making the FCS playoffs for a fourth consecutive season this past year.
2020 Wofford Schedule
Sept. 5, at Furman*
Sept. 12, The Citadel*
Sept. 19, Mercer*
Sept. 26, at Samford*
Oct. 3, South Carolina State
Oct. 10, at Chattanooga*
Oct. 17, VMI*
Oct. 31, at Western Carolina*
Nov. 7, at Gardner-Webb
Nov. 14, East Tennessee State*
Nov. 21, at South Carolina
* – Southern Conference games