Wilson’s TD wins it, Charleston Southern beats UNA 25-20

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Terrence Wilson ran for the winning touchdown and Alex Usry kicked four field goals as Charleston Southern beat North Alabama 25-20 on Saturday night.

Wilson carried six times for just 23 yards, but his 8-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter gave the Buccaneers (2-5, 1-1 Big South Conference) the winning edge.

Jack Chambers had 126 yards passing and Jamari Dunbar ran for 123 yards on 28 carries for the Buccaneers.

Chambers threw an interception early in the first quarter that was returned 62 yards for a North Alabama score. Charleston Southern answered with an Usry 24-yard field goal, and Jarrod Stanley’s interception set up a touchdown throw from Chambers to Garris Schwarting three plays later. Usry added a 35-yard field goal and the Buccaneers led 13-11 at halftime.

Usry kicked two more field goals in the second half, from 26 and 52 yards, to lead 19-17 early in the fourth. But Joe Gurley kicked his second field goal for the Lions (2-5, 0-1) after that and North Alabama took a 20-19 edge.

Wilson’s scoring run with 6:57 remaining put Charleston Southern back on top and Darin Smalls picked off Christian Lopez with under two minutes left to seal the win.

Lopez had 206 yards passing but threw three interceptions for the Lions.