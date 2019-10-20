Williams leads Campbell past Hampton 31-16

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Hajj-Malik Williams threw two touchdown passes and caught another as Campbell beat Hampton 31-16 on Saturday.

Williams had 217 yards passing for the Fighting Camels (5-1, 2-0 Big South Conference) and led the team with 82 yards rushing.

Williams threw a 76-yard scoring strike to Jalen Kelsey late in the first quarter. In the second, Williams pulled in a 23-yard pass from wide receiver Caleb Snead on first down for another Campbell touchdown and a 14-3 advantage. Hampton scored a TD to close to 14-10 but Colin Gary’s 29-yard field goal just before halftime stretched it to 17-10.

The Pirates (3-4, 0-2) closed to a point on a Deondre Francois touchdown throw early in the fourth quarter, but the Fighting Camels extended their lead again on an 11-yard touchdown throw from Williams to Kelsey for a 24-16 edge.

Deondre Francois had 246 yards and a score passing for the Pirates.

