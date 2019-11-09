William & Mary sets record in 55-19 romp past Rhode Island

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Hollis Mathis passed for a touchdown and rushed for two more as William & Mary set a school rushing record while clobbering Rhode Island 55-19 Saturday.

William & Mary (4-6, 2-4 Colonial Athletic Association) scored seven rushing touchdowns by six different players in a school-record 462 yards on the ground. The previous record (453 yards) had stood since 1970.

Mathis, a freshman, was 5-of-10 passing for 118 yards. Bronson Yoder, also a frosh, led with 14 carries for 144 yards and a TD. Owen Wright added 126 yards and a TD.

Vito Priore and Darius Perrantes combined for 315 yards passing and three touchdowns, but each was intercepted. William & Mary scored 21 points off three turnovers.

Isaiah Coulter caught eight passes for 153 yards and three TDs for the Rams (2-8, 0-6).

Yoder also picked up 46 kickoff return yards, giving him 847 on the season, breaking the school’s single-season record of 817.

