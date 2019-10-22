Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad done for season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Wake Forest leading tackler Justin Strnad is out for the season with a ruptured bicep tendon.

The team says he had surgery Tuesday, three days after he was hurt in a 22-20 victory over Florida State.

The senior linebacker had made 20 consecutive starts for the No. 25 Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1). He has a team-best 69 tackles and his average of 9.7 ranks seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Coach Dave Clawson calls Strnad ”one of those players who left it all on the field for Wake Forest the last five years.”

The Demon Deacons returned to the AP Top 25 after a one-week absence. They are idle this week and host North Carolina State on Nov. 2.

