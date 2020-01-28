VMI sets 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) – VMI will seek build off its best season in 16 years in an 11-game 2020 schedule which was announced Tuesday.

Included is an 84th all-time meeting with Virginia on Sept. 12 and a first-ever game against Princeton at Foster Stadium on Sept. 19. The Keydets also will play home games against Southern Conference opponents Furman (Oct. 3), ETSU (Oct. 24), The Citadel (Oct. 31) and Mercer (Nov. 21).

VMI coach Scott Wachenheim earned a contract extension after his fifth season, when the Keydets finished 5-7 for their most wins since 2003 and 4-4 in the SoCon – their high since 1979.

2020 VMI Schedule

Sept. 5, at Robert Morris

Sept. 12, at Virginia

Sept. 19, Princeton

Sept. 26, at Chattanooga*

Oct. 3, Furman*

Oct. 17, at Wofford*

Oct. 24, ETSU*

Oct. 31, The Citadel* (Military Classic of the South)

Nov. 7, at Western Carolina*

Nov. 14, at Samford*

Nov. 21, Mercer*

* – Southern Conference game