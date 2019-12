Saturday's New Mexico Bowl matchup between San Diego State and Central Michigan in Albuquerque, N.M., marks a reunion of sorts for each team's head coach.

Central Michigan (8-5) returns to the postseason after finishing last year 1-11, the largest turnaround from 2018 to 2019 in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Mid-American Conference West division title and bowl bid mark significant milestones for Jim McElwain, the program's first-year coach.