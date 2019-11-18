Virginia Tech bowl eligible again, Stanford in trouble

The longest active bowl eligibility streak in college football is still intact.
Virginia Tech qualified for a 27th consecutive season after beating Georgia Tech 45-0 on Saturday. It was the seventh win of the season for the Hokies – they needed one more than the norm because two of their wins were over FCS opponents.
Elsewhere, Stanford’s bowl streak is in jeopardy after a 49-22 loss to Washington State. The Cardinal need to beat California and Notre Dame to secure bowl eligibility. They’re trying to qualify for an 11th consecutive bowl.
There are 63 teams that are bowl eligible so far:
Air Force
Alabama
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
Auburn
Baylor
Boise State
BYU
Central Florida
Central Michigan
Cincinnati
Clemson
Florida
Florida Atlantic
Florida State
Georgia
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
Hawaii
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Iowa State
Kansas State
Louisiana-Lafayette
Louisiana Tech
Louisville
LSU
Marshall
Memphis
Miami
Miami, Ohio
Michigan
Minnesota
Navy
Nevada
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Penn State
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
SMU
Southern California
Southern Mississippi
Temple
Texas
Texas A&M
Toledo
Tulane
UAB
Utah
Utah State
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest
Washington
Western Kentucky
Western Michigan
Wisconsin
Wyoming
—
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25