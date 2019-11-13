Vann runs for 4 TDs in EMU’s 42-14 win over Zips

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Shaq Vann rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns and Eastern Michigan beat winless Akron 42-14 on Tuesday night.

Vann became the first Eagle to score four rushing touchdowns since Bronson Hill against Toledo on Oct. 13, 2012. He scored Eastern Michigan’s first three TDs when the Eagles (5-5, 2-4 Mid-American Conference) took a 21-0 halftime lead. He added his final score in the fourth quarter. He carried the ball 28 times. His longest run was a 19-yard score.

Mike Glass III was 20-of-25 passing for 246 yards and added 83 yards rushing, including a TD.

Kato Nelson threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns for the Zips (0-10, 0-6) – including an 87-yard play to Timothy Scippio – and was intercepted once. Nelson also attempted a pooch punt that only went a short distance before bouncing back to the line of scrimmage.