Valparaiso gets in win column with 19-10 win over Stetson

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Elias Earley ran for 112 yards and Chris Duncan scored a rushing touchdown and Valparaiso won its first game of the season with a 19-10 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Following Dimitrios Latsonas’ 40-yard field goal to give the Crusaders (1-7, 1-3 Pioneer League) an early 3-0 lead, Jalen Leary put Stetson up with a 67-yard touchdown run 16 seconds later. Johnny Messina’s 31-yard field goal made it 10-3 in the Hatters’ (5-2, 2-2) favor.

In the second quarter, Duncan ran it in from 2-yards out and Latsonas made a 43-yard field goal with 70 seconds for a 13-10 Valpo lead. Latsonas ended the scoring with field goals of 20 and 34 yards in the third quarter.

Both teams struggled in the passing game as Duncan completed just 6 of 27 passes for 72 yards and an interception.

For the Hatters, Gaven DeFilippo was 5-of-23 passing for 40 yards and two interceptions. Leary ran for 122 yards on 22 carries.