UT Martin to end 2020 schedule against Alabama, Memphis

NCAA Football
(Stats Perform) – There is a unique ending to UT Martin’s 2020 schedule – back-to-back games against FBS opponents.

FCS programs rarely schedule two FBS programs late in the regular season, but UT Martin will travel to Alabama for a first-time matchup on Nov. 14 and play at Memphis on Nov. 21. The Skyhawks are 4-9-1 all-time against Memphis, including a 20-17 win in 2012.

UT Martin, which was 7-5 overall and 6-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference last season, will open the campaign by hosting Southern Illinois on Sept. 3 and then face eight straight conference opponents, including four at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

Skyhawks coach Jason Simpson is entering his 15th season.

2020 UT Martin Schedule

Sept. 3, Southern Illinois

Sept. 12, at Austin Peay*

Sept. 26, Eastern Illinois*

Oct. 3, at Eastern Kentucky*

Oct. 10, Jacksonville State*

Oct. 17, at Murray State*

Oct. 24, Southeast Missouri* (Homecoming Day)

Oct. 31, at Tennessee State*

Nov. 7, Tennessee Tech*

Nov. 14, at Alabama

Nov. 21, at Memphis

* – Ohio Valley Conference game

