UIW seeks return to Southland title contention

(Stats Perform) – UIW seeks to bounce back in its 11-game 2020 schedule, including five home games.

The Cardinals earned a share of the 2018 Southland Conference title, but dropped to 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Southland in coach Eric Morris’ second season last year.

After opening the new season with three straight road games, including a Sept. 19 trip to Baylor, UIW will face Sam Houston State in its home opener on Sept. 26. Other home games will be against Presbyterian (Oct. 10), Southeastern Louisiana (Oct. 17), Houston Baptist (Nov. 7) and Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 14).

The Cardinals are expected to return 11 starters, including rising junior quarterback Jon Copeland.

2020 UIW Schedule

Sept. 3, at Northwestern State*

Sept. 12, at Lamar*

Sept. 19, at Baylor

Sept. 26, Sam Houston State*

Oct. 3, at Abilene Christian*

Oct. 10, Presbyterian

Oct. 17, Southeastern Louisiana*

Oct. 31, at Nicholls*

Nov. 7, Houston Baptist*

Nov. 14, Stephen F. Austin*

Nov. 21, at Central Arkansas*

* – Southland Conference game