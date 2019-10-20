Tom Flacco’s 6 TDs power Towson in a 56-7 rout of Bucknell

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Tom Flacco threw a school-record six touchdown passes in the first half, five to Shane Leatherbury, as Towson steamrolled Bucknell, 56-7 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Joe, Flacco hit Chris Clark with a 12-yard scoring pass four minutes into the game, then hit Leatherbury with two scoring passes less than a minute apart as the Tigers staked a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

After Jared Cooper scored from 3-yards out for Bucknell’s only points, Leatherbury pulled in passes from 2- and 45-yards outto make it 42-7 at the break.

D’Ago Hunter took the opening kick of the second half and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown and Aaron Speight scored from a yard outto complete the scoring.

Towson checked Bucknell on 18 yards of offense in the first quarter and the Bison trailed 28-0 before their offense ventured past midfield.

Flacco was 16 of 22 for 203 yards. Leatherbury’s five touchdown catches ties a single-game school record set by Andrae Brown in 2005.

