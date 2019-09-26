This week’s FCS Top 25 schedule is outstanding

(STATS) – UC Davis was fourth-ranked and Towson fifth-ranked when they lost to fellow Top 25 opponents last weekend.

They come right back on Saturday against strong opponents, and they’re not alone. This isn’t the week for easy opponents within the Top 25.

UC Davis (2-2) played so well in falling to top-ranked North Dakota State that it didn’t drop from No. 4, but the ranking will be tested when No. 18 Montana (3-1), a seven-time FCS national finalist like NDSU, pays a visit in the Big Sky opener for both teams.

Towson (3-1) dropped to No. 10 after an overtime loss to Villanova and heads to a Top 10 opponent, only this one on the FBS level – Florida (4-0).

Three other games join Montana-UC Davis as Top 25 matchups: No. 2 James Madison (3-1) at No. 24 Elon (2-2) and No. 8 Villanova (4-0) hosting No. 12 Maine (2-2) in CAA Football, plus No. 5 Weber State (1-2) hosting No. 9 Northern Iowa (2-1) in the Big Sky-MVFC Challenge.

Joining Towson with FBS opponents are No. 12 Nicholls (2-1) at Texas State (1-3) and No. 20 Delaware (3-1) at Pittsburgh (2-2).

Five other ranked teams face particularly competitive conference games. No. 16 Furman (2-2) hosts ETSU (2-2) in a meeting of two of the 2018 Southern Conference champions, and No. 25 The Citadel (2-2) travels to Samford (2-2) in another SoCon game. In the Big Sky, No. 7 Montana State (3-1) hosts Northern Arizona (2-2) and No. 21 Eastern Washington (1-3) hosts North Dakota (2-1). Also, No. 11 Jacksonville State (3-1) visits Austin Peay (2-2) in the Ohio Valley Conference.