There’s a strong conference feel to STATS FCS Top 25

(STATS) – The STATS FCS Top 25 on Sunday landed a bit back where it started.

Not only did North Dakota State and James Madison remain No. 1 and 2, respectively – as they have since the preseason – but all 13 conferences had at least one team receiving votes in the national media poll for the first time since early September. Champions from 10 conferences were part of the Top 25.

The Big Sky and Missouri Valley conferences led the way with four teams each followed by the CAA with three. North Dakota State (12-0), the Missouri Valley champ and the two-time defending national champion, was a unanimous No. 1 and CAA champ James Madison received every second-place vote.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

A final poll will be released on Jan. 13 following the FCS playoffs.

—=

STATS FCS Top 25 (Nov. 24)

1. North Dakota State (12-0), 3,800 points (152 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week’s Result: 21-7 win over Southern Illinois

2. James Madison (11-1), 3,648

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week’s Result: 55-21 win over Rhode Island

3. Sacramento State (9-3), 3,367

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week’s Result: 27-17 win over UC Davis

4. Weber State (9-3), 3,340

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week’s Result: 38-10 win over Idaho State

5. Montana State (9-3), 3,193

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week’s Result: 48-14 win over Montana

6. Northern Iowa (8-4), 2,891

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week’s Result: 38-7 win over Western Illinois

7. Montana (9-3), 2,745

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week’s Result: 48-14 loss to Montana

8. Villanova (9-3), 2,526

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week’s Result: 55-33 win over Delaware

9. Central Arkansas (9-3), 2,327

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week’s Result: 52-35 win over UIW

10. South Dakota State (8-4), 2,326

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week’s Result: 24-21 loss to South Dakota

11. Wofford (8-3), 2,036

Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week’s Result: 31-11 win over The Citadel

12. Southeast Missouri (9-3), 2,032

Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week’s Result: 31-24 win over Murray State

13. Illinois State (8-4), 1,956

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week’s Result: 21-3 loss to Youngstown State

14. Monmouth (10-2), 1,953

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week’s Result: 48-13 win over Hampton

15. Kennesaw State (10-2), 1,558

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week’s Result: 42-14 win over Gardner-Webb

16. Furman (8-4), 1,511

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week’s Result: 64-7 win over Point

17. Central Connecticut State (11-1), 1,458

Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week’s Result: 43-10 win over Duquesne

18. Austin Peay (9-3), 1,279

Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week’s Result: 35-7 win over Eastern Illinois

19. Nicholls (8-4), 1,063

Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week’s Result: 28-27 win over Southeastern Louisiana

20. Florida A&M (9-2), 869

Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week’s Result: 31-27 loss to Bethune-Cookman

21. Dartmouth (9-1), 732

Previous Ranking: 22; Last Week’s Result: 29-23 win over Brown

22. Yale (9-1), 445

Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week’s Result: 50-43, 2-OT win over Harvard

23. North Carolina A&T (8-3), 419

Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week’s Result: 54-0 win over North Carolina Central

24. North Dakota (7-4), 357

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 36-18 win over Southern Utah

25. Albany (8-4), 352

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 31-26 win over Stony Brook

Dropped Out: Towson (19), Southeastern Louisiana (21)

Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern Louisiana 346, Towson 266, Southern Illinois 179, San Diego 151, Alcorn State 61, Princeton 60, Eastern Washington 50, South Carolina State 32, Sam Houston State 28, UT Martin 24, New Hampshire 15, Holy Cross 3, UC Davis 2