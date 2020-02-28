The Citadel to use XFL rules in spring game

(Stats Perform) – Maybe some of the new rules in the XFL will catch on elsewhere.

The Citadel will include a few of them in its spring game March 7 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Among the different rules scheduled for use:

– The XFL kickoff rule in which the kick is from the 35-yard line with the coverage team lining up at the return side’s 35-yard line, five yards away from the return team. Neither team can move until the ball the returner catches the ball.

– There is no traditional PAT after a touchdown, with the offense having the option of running a play from the 2, 5 or 10-yard line, worth 1, 2 or 3 points, respectively. If the defense forces a turnover and return it to the end zone, the resulting score is equal to the number of points the offense was attempting to score on the play.

– There can be double-forward pass as long as the first pass is behind the line of scrimmage.

– If overtime is needed, it will be shootout-style. It will consist of five rounds with each team getting one play to score from the 5-yard line. If the teams are tied after five rounds, the attempts will continue until one team is leading at the end of a round.

The Citadel finished 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the Southern Conference last year. Coach Brent Thompson enters his fifth season with a team that returns 18 starters.