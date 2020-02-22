Tennessee adds Brumbaugh, Felton to coaching staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt continued revamping his staff by hiring Jimmy Brumbaugh as co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach and Shelton Felton as outside linebackers coach.

Brumbaugh spent the last two seasons as Colorado’s defensive line coach. He also has coached at Maryland and Kentucky among other schools. He worked alongside current Tennessee defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley at Kentucky.

Felton was Akron’s outside linebackers and defensive line coach in 2019 after spending 2018 as a quality control assistant at Tennessee.

”They are both tireless workers and will bring a lot of positives to the staff in terms of coaching and recruiting,” Pruitt said in a statement.

Brumbaugh and Felton join running backs coach Jay Graham and tight ends coach Joe Osovet as additions to Tennessee’s coaching staff.

Graham previously coached Tennessee’s running backs in 2012 but spent the last two years filling that role at Texas A&M. Osovet filled an off-field role as Tennessee’s director of football programming this past season.

