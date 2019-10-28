Teams in STATS FCS Top 25 getting more widespread

(STATS) – Heading into the final month of the regular season, the STATS FCS Top 25 has its most-widespread representation of teams.

With North Dakota entering at No. 24 on Monday, 10 different conferences and the independent Fighting Hawks are included in the national media poll.

The Missouri Valley, CAA and Big Sky conferences lead the way with four teams each and they’re 1, 2 and 3, respectively, with North Dakota State (8-0), James Madison (8-1) and Weber State (6-2), which moved up one spot after South Dakota State fell to the top-ranked Bison 23-16 on Saturday in the biggest game of the regular season to date.

North Dakota (5-3), which is playing a second consecutive season as an independent before it joins the MVFC next year, moved into the rankings after posting a 16-12 win over then-No. 9 Montana State. Stony Brook (5-3) and Wofford (5-2) returned at No. 20 and 23, respectively.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

STATS FCS Top 25 (Oct. 28)

1. North Dakota State (8-0), 3,874 points (154 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week’s Result: 23-16 win over South Dakota State

2. James Madison (8-1), 3,711 (1 first-place vote)

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week’s Result: 27-10 win over Towson

3. Weber State (6-2), 3,458

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week’s Result: 36-20 win over UC Davis

4. South Dakota State (6-2), 3,381

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week’s Result: 23-16 loss to North Dakota State

5. Kennesaw State (7-1), 3,117

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week’s Result: 41-17 win over North Alabama

6. Sacramento State (6-2), 3,110

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week’s Result: 38-14 win over Cal Poly

7. Illinois State (6-2), 2,869

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week’s Result: 24-7 win over Indiana State

8. Montana (6-2), 2,689

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week’s Result: 34-17 win over Eastern Washington

9. Northern Iowa (5-3), 2,488

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week’s Result: 29-6 win over Missouri State

10. Central Arkansas (6-2), 2,425

Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week’s Result: 29-25 win over Sam Houston State

11. Villanova (6-2), 2,301

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week’s Result: 36-35 loss to Stony Brook

12. Princeton (6-0), 1,965

Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week’s Result: 30-24 win over Harvard

13. Furman (5-3), 1,930

Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week’s Result: 28-7 win over Western Carolina

14. Montana State (5-3), 1,579

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week’s Result: 16-12 loss to North Dakota

15. Dartmouth (6-0), 1,522

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week’s Result: 59-24 win over Columbia

16. North Carolina A&T (5-2), 1,345

Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week’s Result: 64-6 win over Howard

17. Florida A&M (7-1), 1,174

Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week’s Result: 24-12 win over Morgan State

18. Southeast Missouri (5-3), 932

Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week’s Result: 17-10 win over UT Martin

19. Central Connecticut State (7-1), 917

Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week’s Result: 28-0 win over Long Island

20. Stony Brook (5-3), 823

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 36-35 win over Villanova

21. Towson (4-4), 686

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week’s Result: 27-10 loss to James Madison

22. Jacksonville State (6-3), 568

Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week’s Result: 14-12 win over Murray State

23. Wofford (5-2), 557

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 35-34 OT win over Chattanooga

24. North Dakota (5-3), 539

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 16-12 win over Montana State

25. Nicholls (4-4), 508

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week’s Result: 37-31 OT loss to Abilene Christian

Dropped Out: Delaware (19), Sam Houston State (21), UC Davis (22)

Others Receiving Votes: Sam Houston State 303, Austin Peay 212, Alcorn State 208, UC Davis 131, New Hampshire 128, UAlbany 125, The Citadel 108, Monmouth 107, Delaware 96, Elon 94, UT Martin 77, Youngstown State 70, Southeastern Louisiana 57, Yale 49, Southern Illinois 33, Richmond 31, Northern Arizona 21, South Carolina State 21, Campbell 15, UIW 6, Eastern Kentucky 5, Portland State 5, Abilene Christian 3, McNeese 2