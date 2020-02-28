Tarleton’s first FBS opponent: Texas Tech

NCAA Football
(Stats Perform) – Incoming FCS program Tarleton has announced its first FBS opponent with a 2023 matchup at Texas Tech.

Tarleton will visit Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock on Sept. 16, 2023.

Tarleton, located in Stephenville, will join Division I this fall in the Western Athletic Conference, but compete in football as an FCS independent program. The Texans’ first-ever game against Texas Tech will occur in their fourth and final year of a transitional period from Division II.

Coach Todd Whitten enters his 11th season as Tarleton’s all-time wins leader. The Texans had an unbeaten regular season and finished 11-1 in their final campaign in Division II last year.

