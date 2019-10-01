Tarleton State to become FCS independent in 2020

(STATS) – Tarleton State University announced Monday night it will move to Division I and play in the FCS as an independent program, beginning with the 2020 season.

Currently a D-II member in the Lone Star Conference, the Stephenville, Texas, school will join the Western Athletic Conference. The WAC doesn’t sponsor football, so the Texans will play the sport on the FCS level.

The Texans have played an FCS opponent from the Southland Conference in three of the last four seasons, beating Stephen F. Austin 37-26 to open this year’s campaign. Todd Whitten has been their coach for 10 seasons over three different stints.

Dixie State in Utah also will become an FCS independent in 2020. With the two new programs, there will be 128 in the FCS.