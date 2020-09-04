SWAC resets divisional alignment for 2021-22 academic year

(Stats Perform) – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Thursday its divisional realignment for the 2021-22 academic year with the additions of Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman.

The two new institutions will arrive from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and be placed in the East Division when the membership increases to 12. Alcorn State, which has won the last two SWAC football titles, will move from the East to the West Division.

The future alignment:

East Division: Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State

West Division: Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling State, Prairie View A&M, Southern and Texas Southern

The SWAC said the council of presidents and chancellors along with athletic directors and senior woman administrators favored the realignment take into consideration shortest distance of travel among membership, student-athlete welfare, missed class time and overall competitive equity. The future realignment will not impact traditional conference rivalries.