Streaks at stake in the FCS this weekend

(STATS) – They’re going streaking in FCS college football.

There are always some kind of interesting runs on the line across the subdivision. On Saturday, there are plenty to keep a close eye on.

Here are six to watch. And put on a uniform.

North Dakota State – The Bison are a walking (and running) streak. The No. 1-ranked, two-time defending FCS champion heads to Illinois State with a 25-game winning streak which is the longest active run in Division I and one shy of the second-longest in FCS history (James Madison with 26 from 2016-17). In addition, the Bison’s six in a row on the road is the current FCS high and they’ve won 30 straight when coming off an open week.

San Diego – The Toreros entered the season with the longest home winning streak in the FCS, but it ended at 21 to UC Davis. But they still have a 29-game winning streak in the Pioneer Football League – the longest active FCS conference run – and they’ll seek to extend it against visiting Marist.

Stony Brook – A dozen wins in a row at home is the third-longest active streak in the FCS and the Seawolves are one shy of their school record. What makes it especially interesting is they seek to tie the mark against No. 2 James Madison.

The Citadel – One of the more respected series renews for the 75th time when the Bulldogs host VMI in “The Military Classic of the South.”The Bulldogs have a 12-game winning streak over the Keydets – the longest in series history.

Montana and Dayton – If it’s game day, then it’s time for Montana and Dayton to score some points. Montana hasn’t been shut out in 397 straight games since 1989 – the longest run in FCS history as they head into a matchup with Idaho State. Dayton holds the all-division record of 479 since 1976, including 285 straight since moving to the FCS in 1993, and it has everything intention of scoring against Jacksonville.

Presbyterian – Every streak deserves a good ending, but then not every streak is positive. The Blue Hose have dropped 11 straight games and hope to end the longest active FCS losing streak at Campbell.