Star Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons opts out of season

Penn State All-American Micah Parsons is opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19.

The junior linebacker made his announcement with a social media pos t Thursday. He will be eligible to enter the 2021 NFL draft and is already expected to be high first-round selection.

Parsons, 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, is the third prominent player to pass on the college season and focus on draft preparation, joining Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman.

Parsons led the Nittany Lions with 109 tackles, and had 14 tackles for loss and five sacks as a sophomore last season. He ended his college career with maybe is best game. In a Cotton Bowl victory against Memphis, Parsons had 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.