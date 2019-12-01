Southern clinches SWAC West title, 30-28 over Grambling

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Ladarius Skelton passed for two touchdowns and Southern blocked a field goal with 5 seconds left to clinch the Southwest Athletic Conference West Division title with a 30-28 win over Grambling in the Bayou Classic on Saturday.

The Jaguars (8-4, 6-1) travel to Alcorn State for the conference championship next Saturday. Alcorn State beat Southern 37-28 in last year’s championship game.

Jarod Sims scored on a 36-yard TD run to give Southern a 30-28 lead with 14:11 left in the game. The PAT was blocked, which gave Grambling a chance to go ahead with a field goal in the final seconds. But Miguel Mendez’s 40-yard attempt was blocked.

The Tigers (6-5, 4-3) led 21-3 in the second quarter. Southern closed the deficit to 21-17 before halftime and took the lead at 24-21 late in the third quarter.

Sims finished with 89 yards rushing and two TD runs for Southern.

Keilon Elder had 112 yards rushing and a TD run for Grambling.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories