Southeast Missouri sets 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) – Southeast Missouri will play five times at Houck Field, including against fellow Ohio Valley Conference champion Austin Peay, during its 11-game 2020 schedule, which was announced Monday.

The Homecoming Day game against Austin Peay on Oct. 31 matches the two teams that tied for the conference title with 7-1 records last year. Southeast Missouri qualified for the FCS playoffs for a second consecutive season and finished 9-4 overall.

Out of conference, the Redhawks’ marquee games are on the road against Ole Miss (Sept. 12) and rival Southern Illinois (Sept. 19).

Coach Tom Matukewicz enters his seventh season with a 33-38 record.

—=

2020 Southeast Missouri Schedule

Sept. 3, Dayton

Sept. 12, at Ole Miss

Sept. 19, at Southern Illinois

Sept. 26, Murray State*

Oct. 10, at Tennessee State*

Oct. 17, Tennessee Tech*

Oct. 24, at UT Martin*

Oct. 31, Austin Peay* (Homecoming)

Nov. 7, at Eastern Illinois*

Nov. 14, Eastern Kentucky*

Nov. 21, at Jacksonville State*

* – Ohio Valley Conference game