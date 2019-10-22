South Carolina’s Muschamp expects RB Dowdle to miss game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)South Carolina coach Will Muschamp doesn’t expect injured starting tailback Rico Dowdle to play this week against Tennessee.

Muschamp said Tuesday that Dowdle has a sprained right knee. Although, he moved around at practice, Muschamp was unsure that Dowdle would be healthy enough when the Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) travel to play the Vols (2-5, 1-3).

Dowdle was hurt on the first play Saturday against Florida. Dowdle, a senior from Asheville, North Carolina, was helped to the sidelines before going to the locker room. He eventually returned to sidelines with a brace on the knee.

Muschamp says the injury does not require surgery, meaning Dowdle will return ”sooner than later.”

Dowdle has 457 yards and four touchdowns this season.

