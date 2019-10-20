South Carolina reserve DB Cook dismissed after arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)South Carolina reserve defensive back Jamel Cook has been dismissed from the team after his arrest for domestic violence Friday.

Cook was charged with second-degree domestic violence. He was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and has a court hearing date of Nov. 18, according to Richland County online court records. Cook was ordered not to return to the location of the incident or have contact with the victim as a condition of his bond.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Sunday that Cook was dismissed and that was ”all I’m going to say about that.”

Cook is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound redshirt junior from Miami who sat out last season after transferring from Southern California.

Cook made one tackle this season against Charleston Southern. He has not played in any of South Carolina’s other six games.

