SoCon postpones conference season, to allow out of conference

(Stats Perform) – The Southern Conference on Thursday postponed its fall season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and will shift focus to playing in the spring semester.

While there won’t be a conference schedule, the council of presidents and directors of athletics left the decision to play out-of-conference games up to its member institutions. The nine football schedules currently reflect a combined 14 nonconference games, including two FBS opponents.

“This decision was made with extensive evaluation and conversation,” SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus said. “Ultimately, we felt it necessary to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. This decision was also supported by the conference’s medical advisory committee.”

In following the Southland Conference’s announcement earlier in the day, the SoCon became the 12th of 13 overall FCS conferences to rule against playing either conference or all games. The exception is the Ohio Valley Conference, whose presidents may vote on their fall direction later Thursday.

The annual FCS playoffs will not be held this fall, but the conferences have the expectation they will be held in the spring if health conditions are deemed safe. Conference champ Wofford and Furman made the playoffs out of the SoCon last season.