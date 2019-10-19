Smith with 3 TDs leads Harvard past Holy Cross 31-21

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Jake Smith threw for three touchdowns as Harvard beat Holy Cross 31-21 on Saturday.

Smith had 161 yards passing for the Crimson (4-1). Devin Darrington ran for 109 yards and a score on 28 carries.

Holy Cross’ Domenic Cozier ran 66 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game but Smith answered quickly for Harvard with an 18-yard scoring pass to Jack Cook to even it up. Jake McIntyre booted a 36-yard field goal late in the first quarter, and Smith followed with a 22-yard touchdown throw to Ryan Reagan for a 17-7 lead.

Darrington’s 3-yard scoring run early in the otherwise scoreless second quarter gave the Crimson a 24-7 advantage at halftime.

Holy Cross closed to 24-14 early in the third but Smith’s 68-yard scoring strike to Cody Chrest pushed Harvard’s lead to 31-14 by the end of the quarter.

Cozier ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders (3-4). Connor Degenhardt had 206 yards and a score passing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC