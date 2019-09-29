Smith runs for TD in OT, Louisiana Tech edges Rice 23-20

HOUSTON (AP)J’Mar Smith ran for a touchdown in overtime that made the difference as Louisiana Tech edged Rice 23-20 on Saturday night.

Trailing 20-17 in the overtime period, Smith led the Bulldogs (4-1) downfield then took it in himself from 12 yards out for the win. Rice had scored first in OT on a 36-yard field goal by Chris Barnes.

Smith was 21 of 39 for 210 yards and a score passing. Justin Henderson ran for 64 yards and a score and Bailey Hale kicked a 31-yard field goal.

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, Louisiana Tech evened it up with Henderson’s 24-yard touchdown run with 1:23 left in the third. Rice went ahead on a Barnes field goal late in the fourth and the Bulldogs replied on the ensuing drive with Hale’s field goal that evened the score at 17-all with 1:10 remaining to force overtime.

Wiley Green threw for 128 yards for the Owls (0-5). Aston Walter ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

