Six teams clinch FCS playoff bids

(STATS) – Top-ranked North Dakota State and No. 2 James Madison led the way as six of the 10 automatic qualifying bids to the FCS playoffs were secured on Saturday.

As outright conference champions, NDSU earned the bid in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and James Madison in CAA Football. They’ve been ranked 1-2 in the STATS FCS Top 25 since the preseason.

Central Connecticut State (Northeast Conference), Monmouth (Big South Conference), San Diego (Pioneer Football League) and Wofford (Southern Conference) also won games to move into the 24-team playoff field.

There is one final full week remaining in the regular season. Yet to be determined are the AQs in the Patriot League and Big Sky, Ohio Valley and Southland conferences.

In addition to the automatic qualifiers, the NCAA selection committee makes 14 at-large selections. The playoff field will be announced Nov. 24.