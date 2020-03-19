Six games in Big Sky-MVFC Challenge Series

(Stats Perform) – The fourth annual Big Sky-MVFC Challenge Series involves six games this year, the fewest since its inception in 2017.

The MVFC has won each of the first three years – 5-3 in both 2017 and ’18 and 6-3 last year – in a series that was created to publicize matchups between two of the leading FCS conferences.

This year, MVFC power Northern Iowa is the only school playing in multiple games. Big Sky program Portland State is involved for the first time, while North Dakota will represent the MVFC for the first time after playing twice as a Big Sky member in 2017.

—=

2020 Big Sky-MVFC Challenge Series

Sept. 12: Western Illinois at Eastern Washington, Northern Iowa at Idaho State, Montana at Missouri State and South Dakota at Northern Arizona

Sept. 19: Weber State at Northern Iowa

Oct 24: North Dakota at Portland State