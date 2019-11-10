Segura’s late INT seals Charlotte’s 28-21 win at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Chris Reynolds threw for a career-high 354 yards and two touchdowns and added 91 yards rushing to help Charlotte beat UTEP 28-21 on Saturday as the 49ers got their first road win of the season.

Charlotte trailed 21-7 at halftime before scoring 14 points in the third quarter and Jacob Hunt capped the scoring midway through the fourth with a 19-yard touchdown grab on fourth-and-1. Henry Segura sealed it with an interception with 1:03 remaining.

Charlotte (5-5, 3-3 Conference USA) tied a program record for wins in a season after its third straight victory. Reynolds, whose previous best was 336 yards, was 10-of-14 passing in the first half for 141 yards.

Kai Locksley was 15-of-20 passing for 215 yards and one touchdown for UTEP (1-8, 0-6). He also carried it 15 times for 84 yards and a score. Treyvon Hughes added 48 yards on the ground with a score and Jacob Cowing caught six passes for 145 yards.

