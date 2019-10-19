Second-half shutout, Roth FGs lift Delaware to 16-10 win

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, Del. (AP) – Jake Roth kicked two second-half field goals and Delaware held New Hampshire scoreless after the break for a 16-10 victory on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association clash between ranked teams in the FCS.

Delaware (4-3, 2-1), the 24th-ranked team in the STATS FCS Top 25, snapped the Wildcats’ four-game win streak with a stout second-half defense, forcing three turnovers – two fumble recoveries and an interception in the red zone – and holding New Hampshire to 27 yards rushing in the half.

Meanwhile, Roth booted a 33-yard field goal to open the second half and a 29-yarder with 2:46 left in the game. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Roth bounced a 52-yard try off the right upright.

Prince Smith Jr. intercepted his second pass of the game, allowing No. 22 New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1) to grab a 10-3 lead when Carlos Washington pounded in from the 4.

The Wildcats defenders held Delaware to 0-for-4 on third down conversions in the first half.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC