SE Missouri State scores late to top Eastern Illinois 26-12

NCAA Football
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Shabari Davis returned a punt 36 yards for a touchdown and, trailing at halftime, Southeastern Missouri State scored three late touchdowns to defeat Eastern Illinois 26-12 on Saturday, winning at O’Brien Stadium for the first time since 2010.

After Davis’ punt return just after halftime, Daniel Santacaterina and Mark Robinson scored fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns for the Redhawks (8-3, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference). SE Missouri State notched back-to-back eight-win seasons for the first time in program history.

SE Missouri State remains in a first-place tie in the OVC with Austin Peay. The Governors beat the Redhawks 28-24 last month. The Governors end the season next week against Eastern Illinois (1-10, 1-6) and Southeast Missouri State ends with Murray State.

Eastern Illinois led 7-6 at the half on Harry Woodbery’s 26-yard pass to Isaiah Hill to cap an 87-yard drive. Hill gained 152 yards on 13 catches while Woodbery was 6 of 9 passing for 118 yards

Santacaterina as 16 of 27 passing for 139 yards. Robinson gained 77 on 13 carries.

