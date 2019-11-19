SDSU’s Eck selected FCS assistant coach of the year

(STATS) – South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck was named the FCS assistant coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association on Tuesday.

The award, first presented in 1997, honors assistant coaches who excel in community service, commitment to the student-athlete, on-field coaching success and AFCA professional organization involvement.

Eck is in his fourth season at South Dakota State and also serves as offensive line coach. During his tenure, the Jackrabbits have had one of the more prolific offenses in the FCS.

Offensive coordinators Russ Callaway of Samford and Jeromy McDowell of Southeast Missouri were the other finalists for the FCS award. Winners also were selected on the FBS, Division II, Division and NAIA levels, and all will be feted at the AFCA honors luncheon on Jan. 13 in Nashville, Tennessee