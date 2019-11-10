Saturday’s best

STARS

-Joe Burrow, LSU, passed for 393 yards and three TDs, and the No. 1 Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Alabama with a 46-41 victory.

-Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, rushed for a season-high 250 yards as the No. 16 Badgers outlasted No. 18 Iowa 24-22.

-Jarren Williams, Miami, set a school record with six TD passes and the Hurricanes clinched bowl-eligibility with a 52-27 win over Louisville.

-Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, passed for 339 yards and three TDs to help the 13th-ranked Gophers hold on for a 31-26 victory over No. 5 Penn State for their first win over a top-five team in 20 years.

-Justin Fields, Ohio State, threw for three TDs and ran for another in the first half as the No. 3 Buckeyes rolled to a 73-14 win over Maryland.

-Shane Buechele, SMU, threw five TD passes and the No. 23 Mustangs bounced back by beating East Carolina 59-51.

-Kedon Slovis, USC, threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns to help the Trojans hold off Arizona State 31-26.

-Kyle Trask, Florida, threw for a career-high 363 yards and three TDs and the 10th-ranked Gators rolled over Vanderbilt 56-0.

-JoJo Binda Jr., San Diego, rushed for a career-high 227 yards on 13 carries as the Toreros rolled past Stetson 51-7

– Mason Gray, Robert Morris, returned two interceptions for TDs in a 41-21 over Duquesne.

– Tommy Bryant, Kennesaw State, accounted for five TDs in a 38-35 win over Campbell.

Austin Simmons, South Dakota, threw four TD passes and ran for a fifth score as and the Coyotes defeated Youngstown State 56-21.

-Kenji Bahar, Monmouth, threw five TD passes and became the Hawks’ all-time TD passing leader in a 49-38 win over North Alabama.

-Jack Cook, Dayton, threw four TD passes and ran for another as the Flyers defeated Marist 59-35.

-JP Shohfi, Yale, caught four TD passes in a 59-35 win over Brown.

—

TIGERS TAKE DOWN TIDE

LSU’s losing streak to Alabama is over. Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy bid just got stronger.

Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns and No. 1 LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Alabama with a 46-41 victory Saturday.

The Tigers are no longer second fiddle in the SEC West, or maybe in the playoff rankings. And Burrow stamped himself as the Heisman Trophy front-runner with a gutty performance when he answered every challenge from `Bama.

And the challenges were plentiful.

The Crimson Tide rallied from a 33-13 halftime deficit to three times to pull within a touchdown in the fourth quarter. It seemingly kept going from game seemingly over to game on.

The showdown lived up to its billing as a duel between two high-powered offenses and star quarterbacks with President Donald Trump attending. Tua Tagovailoa launched an 85-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 1:21 left after the Tigers’ own scoring march.

—

GOPHERS TOP NITTANY LIONS

The progress made by Minnesota in coach P.J. Fleck’s third season had been met by natural skepticism outside the long-languishing program, with even the most ardent fans in full prove-it mode for this game of unbeaten teams against Penn State.

From start to finish, the Gophers matched the moment. They took down the Nittany Lions with a narrative-altering performance.

Jordan Howden picked off Sean Clifford’s pass in the end zone with 1:01 left, the third interception thrown by Penn State’s quarterback, and 13th-ranked Minnesota held on for a 31-26 victory for its first win over a top-five team in 20 years.

Tanner Morgan passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns in a dismantling of fifth-ranked Penn State’s staunch defense, as Minnesota (9-0, 6-0, No. 17 CFP) stayed on track for its first trip to the Big Ten championship game. For a program has not won the conference since a shared title in 1967, this is a whole new world.

—

NUMBERS

16-Years since Columbia had beaten Harvard before a 17-10 overtime victory.

20-Total TDs by SMU’s Xavier Jones, breaking the school record of 19 set by Eric Dickerson in 1981.

40-First downs by No. 3 Ohio State in its 73-14 win over Maryland.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25