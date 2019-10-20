Saturday’s best

STARS

-Shane Buechele, SMU, set career highs with six TD passes and 457 passing yards as the No. 19 Mustangs improved to 7-0 with a 45-21 win over Temple.

-Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, accounted for 393 yards and five TDs as the No. 5 Sooners cruised to a 52-14 victory over West Virginia.

-AJ Dillon, Boston College, ran for 223 yards and three TDs in a 45-24 victory over North Carolina State.

-Joe Burrow, LSU, threw for 327 yards and four TDs to break the school season record with 29 in the No. 2 Tigers’ 36-13 victory over Mississippi State.

-Travis Etienne, Clemson, rushed for 192 yards and a score and the No. 3 Tigers routed Louisville 45-10 for their 22nd consecutive victory.

-Jared Scott, Prairie View A&M, caught four passes for 145 yards and two TDs in a 51-0 win over Virginia Lynchburg.

-Kevin Davidson, Princeton, threw for 379 yards and five TDs as the Tigers rolled to a 65-22 win over Brown.

-Kyle Trask, Florida, threw for a career-high four TDs to help the No. 9 Gators bounce back from its loss at LSU to outlast South Carolina 38-27.

-Tom Flacco, Towson, threw a school-record six touchdown passes in the first half in a 56-7 rout of Bucknell.

-Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, intercepted three passes in a 45-30 win over Southern Mississippi.

-Brock Purdy, Iowa State, threw for 378 yards and TDs in a 34-24 victory against Texas Tech.

-Sirgeo Hoffman, Portland State, ran for a career-high 221 yards and two TDs in a 38-30 win over Northern Colorado.

-Josh Davis, Weber State, set a school record with 328 rushing yards and scored four TDs as the Wildcats beat Northern Arizona 51-28.

—

ILLINI DOWN BADGERS

The plan was for Wisconsin to roll into a showdown with Ohio State next week unbeaten, with a defense putting up historic numbers and a Heisman Trophy contender at running back.

Illinois had other plans.

James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and the Illini pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23.

Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the Illini, who were 30 1/2-point underdogs, at midfield with 2:33 remaining that set up the winning drive

—

NUMBERS

1-Victories by No. 24 Appalachian State as an AP Top 25 team after beating Louisiana-Monroe 52-7. The Mountaineers lost to Georgia Southern last season, the only other time they’ve been ranked.

59-Since No. 20 Minnesota last started a season 7-0 before this year.

—

HEBERT RALLIES DUCKS

For all he’s accomplished in his Oregon career, Justin Herbert had never faced the challenge of rallying from this much of a deficit, on the road and against the Ducks’ most hated rival.

Doing so would all but lock up the Pac-12 North, keep Oregon on the very fringes of the College Football Playoff conversation and put a nail in Washington’s hopes of repeating as conference champs.

Herbert capped Oregon’s rally from a 14-point second-half deficit with a 5-yard TD pass to Jaylon Redd with 5:10 left, and No. 12 Oregon rallied to beat No. 25 Washington 35-31.

What was expected to be a defensive showdown turned into an offensive shootout with both Herbert and Washington quarterback Jacob Eason taking the spotlight.

Eason was great. Herbert was better.

—

