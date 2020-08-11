Sam Houston, Youngstown State set future series

(Stats Perform) – FCS nonconference matchups are hard to come by this fall, but Sam Houston State and Youngstown State have scheduled a two-game series in future seasons.

Youngstown State will visit Sam Houston State on Aug. 30, 2025 at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, before it hosts the Bearkats in a return matchup on Sept. 4, 2027 at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, FBSchedules.com reported Tuesday.

The two programs have not played each other before. Youngstown State, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, has won four FCS national titles and appeared in the championship game three other times, while Southland Conference member Sam Houston State was the national runner-up in 2011 and ’12.

With the college season football facing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Youngstown State held its first preseason practice under first-year coach Doug Phillips on Tuesday. Sam Houston, in coach K.C. Keeler’s seventh season, has delayed the start of its camp.