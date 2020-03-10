Salukis’ Chinn to do positional drills at pro day

(Stats Perform) – NFL prospect Jeremy Chinn is scheduled to do positional drills at Southern Illinois’ pro day on Thursday in Carbondale.

Most of the participants will add testing to their positional drills, but Chinn, a first-team All-America safety as a senior, would find it hard to improve on his results at the recent NFL Combine.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Chinn notched the longest broad jump (11 feet, 6 inches) among defensive backs and finished among the top three for safeties in the 40-yard dash (4.45 seconds) and vertical leap (41 inches). He had 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

Chinn and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman are widely regarded as the top FCS draft prospects – both possible top 100 selections.

“Some team is going to be extremely lucky that’s going to get him,” SIU defensive coordinator Jason Petrino said of Chinn. “You talk about a guy who’s going to invest and put everything he can mentally, physically to be the best.”

In his career with the Salukis, Chinn finished with 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 passes defended and six forced fumbles.