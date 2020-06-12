Sac State QB Thomson enters NCAA transfer portal

(Stats Perform) – Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson has entered the NCAA transfer portal to look into an FBS-level opportunity, Hornets coach Troy Taylor said Thursday night.

Thomson, a grad student with one season of eligibility remaining, was the 2019 Big Sky offensive player of the year, helping Sacramento State (9-4) capture a share of the conference title and an FCS playoff bid for the first time. He accounted for 3,835 yards of total offense and 39 touchdowns in 12 games while tying for third in the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award voting.

In 27 career games at Sac State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Thomson passed for 6,424 yards and 52 touchdowns against 12 interceptions and rushed for 1,247 yards and 21 TDs.

“Kevin Thomson has decided to explore other opportunities at the FBS level,” Taylor said in a released statement. “Kevin is a great kid and was a huge part of our success last season. We wish him nothing but success in his future.”

Thomson has played at the FBS level previously at UNLV. The NCAA extended his eligibility prior to his junior season last year because of injuries that have forced him to miss parts of three seasons.