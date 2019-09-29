Run game boosts Southern to win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Christopher Chaney rushed for 107 yards, quarterback Ladarius Skelton scored three touchdowns on the ground and Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-7 on Saturday night.

Southern ran for 269 yards and the Jaguars’ defense allowed just a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Omar Allen in the second quarter.The Golden Lions (3-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had averaged 47.3 points in a three-game winning streak.

The Jaguars (2-3, 1-0) scored two touchdowns late in the first quarter. After Allen’s touchdown for Pine Bluff cut the lead to 14-7 at halftime, Skelton added rushing touchdowns of 19 yards and five yards in the second half.

Southern opened its 85th season in the SWAC with its first win over a Division I team this season.

